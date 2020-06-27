3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Condo! Parking! - Come home to an upgraded two-bedroom unit located just off Suitland Parkway in SE Washington DC. Walk into an open living and with oversized windows. It is accented by gorgeous hardwood flooring, plenty of electrical outlets, and freshly painted walls. The unit's pristine kitchen comes complete with stone countertops, plenty of storage, elegant wood cabinets, and premium stainless steel appliances including a gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Both spacious bedrooms feature a great amount of closet space. A spacious bathroom and combo washer/dryer round out this awesome unit! An open parking lot behind the building is also available!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants responsible for electric and $150 move-in fee. Gas and water are included. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5086228)