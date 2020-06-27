All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303

3107 Naylor Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Condo! Parking! - Come home to an upgraded two-bedroom unit located just off Suitland Parkway in SE Washington DC. Walk into an open living and with oversized windows. It is accented by gorgeous hardwood flooring, plenty of electrical outlets, and freshly painted walls. The unit's pristine kitchen comes complete with stone countertops, plenty of storage, elegant wood cabinets, and premium stainless steel appliances including a gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Both spacious bedrooms feature a great amount of closet space. A spacious bathroom and combo washer/dryer round out this awesome unit! An open parking lot behind the building is also available!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants responsible for electric and $150 move-in fee. Gas and water are included. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5086228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 have any available units?
3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 have?
Some of 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 is pet friendly.
Does 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 offers parking.
Does 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 have a pool?
No, 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 Naylor RD SE Unit 303 has units with dishwashers.
