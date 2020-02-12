307 K Street SE

Amenities

Vaughan Place offers three distinctive styles of convenient urban lifestyles; The Towers, The Town Homes and The Terraces. These unique homes offer architectural-grade finishes, superior features, first-class services and amenities in a beautifully landscaped setting at the heart of the Embassy District. On-site amenities include, surface and garage parking, large swimming pool, state of the art fitness center and 24/7 concierge services. Our location is prime DC, just steps from Georgetown and Friendship Heights. Within minutes of your secluded community are many cultural and historical landmarks, including the Washington National Cathedral, Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park, and American University. At Vaughan Place, you can experience the best of both worlds - the convenience of city living with the atmosphere of a village setting.



