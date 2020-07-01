3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Take a look at this Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Level Condo for Rent in park-like setting within a gated community. Condo offers large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, newer kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, dining area with step-down living room, wood burning fireplace, and private patio view of tree bordered lot. In addition, this condo has a community swimming pool, clubhouse, and short walk to public transportation with easy commute to metro!



Enjoy a cosmopolitan location minutes from restaurants, shops, Arts Walk, Capitol Hill, Union Station, and other major DC attractions.



This condo is located across the street from Children’s National Medical Center, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Rehabilitation Hospital and the VA Medical Center. Bus routes include the D8, H1, H2, H3, and H4. Access to North Capitol Street NE and Michigan Avenue. Minutes from Brookland Metro Station. Restaurants and shops nearby include Barnes and Noble, Busboys and Poets, &Pizza, Potbelly, Chipotle, and Starbucks.



Property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.