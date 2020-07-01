All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne
Last updated February 23 2020 at 8:07 AM

3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne

3027 Hawthorne Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3027 Hawthorne Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Take a look at this Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Level Condo for Rent in park-like setting within a gated community. Condo offers large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, newer kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, dining area with step-down living room, wood burning fireplace, and private patio view of tree bordered lot. In addition, this condo has a community swimming pool, clubhouse, and short walk to public transportation with easy commute to metro!

Enjoy a cosmopolitan location minutes from restaurants, shops, Arts Walk, Capitol Hill, Union Station, and other major DC attractions.

This condo is located across the street from Children’s National Medical Center, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Rehabilitation Hospital and the VA Medical Center. Bus routes include the D8, H1, H2, H3, and H4. Access to North Capitol Street NE and Michigan Avenue. Minutes from Brookland Metro Station. Restaurants and shops nearby include Barnes and Noble, Busboys and Poets, &Pizza, Potbelly, Chipotle, and Starbucks.

Property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne have any available units?
3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne have?
Some of 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne pet-friendly?
No, 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne offer parking?
Yes, 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne offers parking.
Does 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne have a pool?
Yes, 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne has a pool.
Does 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne have accessible units?
No, 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 Hawthorne Dr Ne has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University