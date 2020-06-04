302 Kentucky Ave Se

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool pet friendly

Home features charming original details, beautiful wood floors, 1500 feet of living and entertaining space, semi-custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, finished basement, separate utility space with washer and dryer, customizable storage throughout, and front and fenced back yards. Flexible living and sleeping space options include office and guest space. Never worry about parking- this home has off street parking! Walk to the Capitol, Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Harris Teeter or Trader Joe’s, dozens of fantastic restaurants, Lincoln Park, and public pools and libraries. Brand new Safeway at the end of the block coming soon. H Street, the Massachusetts Avenue corridor, Yards Park, Union Station, and the National Mall are just a short distance away. Enjoy walking just a few blocks to three Metro stops (Blue, Orange, and Silver lines) or multiple bus lines, and easy access to freeways.



May be partially furnished upon request.



Walk Score: 89

Transit Score: 84



Sorry, no smoking. Pets may be considered with an additional deposit and pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities.



Contact for showing.