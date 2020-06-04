All apartments in Washington
302 Kentucky Ave Se

302 Kentucky Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

302 Kentucky Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
pet friendly
Home features charming original details, beautiful wood floors, 1500 feet of living and entertaining space, semi-custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, finished basement, separate utility space with washer and dryer, customizable storage throughout, and front and fenced back yards. Flexible living and sleeping space options include office and guest space. Never worry about parking- this home has off street parking! Walk to the Capitol, Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Harris Teeter or Trader Joe’s, dozens of fantastic restaurants, Lincoln Park, and public pools and libraries. Brand new Safeway at the end of the block coming soon. H Street, the Massachusetts Avenue corridor, Yards Park, Union Station, and the National Mall are just a short distance away. Enjoy walking just a few blocks to three Metro stops (Blue, Orange, and Silver lines) or multiple bus lines, and easy access to freeways.

May be partially furnished upon request.

Walk Score: 89
Transit Score: 84

Sorry, no smoking. Pets may be considered with an additional deposit and pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities.

Contact for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Kentucky Ave Se have any available units?
302 Kentucky Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Kentucky Ave Se have?
Some of 302 Kentucky Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Kentucky Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
302 Kentucky Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Kentucky Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Kentucky Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 302 Kentucky Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 302 Kentucky Ave Se offers parking.
Does 302 Kentucky Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Kentucky Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Kentucky Ave Se have a pool?
Yes, 302 Kentucky Ave Se has a pool.
Does 302 Kentucky Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 302 Kentucky Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Kentucky Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Kentucky Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
