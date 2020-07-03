Rent Calculator
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM
1 of 1
2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington
2944 Nash Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2944 Nash Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Home Sweet Home this is a 2 bedroom apartment that has been newly renovated the unit has hardwood floors. There is on and off street parking. Washing Machine and dryer located on the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington have any available units?
2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington have?
Some of 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington pet-friendly?
No, 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington offer parking?
Yes, 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington offers parking.
Does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington have a pool?
No, 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington does not have a pool.
Does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington have accessible units?
No, 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
