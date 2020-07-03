All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington

2944 Nash Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2944 Nash Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Home Sweet Home this is a 2 bedroom apartment that has been newly renovated the unit has hardwood floors. There is on and off street parking. Washing Machine and dryer located on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington have any available units?
2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington have?
Some of 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington pet-friendly?
No, 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington offer parking?
Yes, 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington offers parking.
Does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington have a pool?
No, 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington does not have a pool.
Does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington have accessible units?
No, 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 Nash Place SE Apt 202, Washington does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University