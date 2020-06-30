2909 17th St #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Big Modern 2 BR, 2 BA Condo!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 2 BR, 2 BA condo ready for you to make your new home! Located on the second level of a new boutique condominium (2017) this home has lots of space and natural light. Enter into large open style living room/kitchen area with connecting eat at counter/peninsula and all new stainless appliances. Full bath adjacent to living room. Big bedroom with large closet and nice street views, and Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and luxury bathroom. Located just off Rhode Island Ave. not far from shopping and Metro! Owner must approve pets. $50 non-refundable application fee, $99 move-in charge/property. Text/Contact Brian Creamer at 202-431-5256 for more info. or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5266431)