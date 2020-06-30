All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

2909 17th St #201

2909 17th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2909 17th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big Modern 2 BR, 2 BA Condo!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 2 BR, 2 BA condo ready for you to make your new home! Located on the second level of a new boutique condominium (2017) this home has lots of space and natural light. Enter into large open style living room/kitchen area with connecting eat at counter/peninsula and all new stainless appliances. Full bath adjacent to living room. Big bedroom with large closet and nice street views, and Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and luxury bathroom. Located just off Rhode Island Ave. not far from shopping and Metro! Owner must approve pets. $50 non-refundable application fee, $99 move-in charge/property. Text/Contact Brian Creamer at 202-431-5256 for more info. or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5266431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 17th St #201 have any available units?
2909 17th St #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2909 17th St #201 currently offering any rent specials?
2909 17th St #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 17th St #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 17th St #201 is pet friendly.
Does 2909 17th St #201 offer parking?
No, 2909 17th St #201 does not offer parking.
Does 2909 17th St #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 17th St #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 17th St #201 have a pool?
No, 2909 17th St #201 does not have a pool.
Does 2909 17th St #201 have accessible units?
No, 2909 17th St #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 17th St #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 17th St #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 17th St #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 17th St #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

