2902 Dumbarton Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Don't miss out on this unbelievably large studio apartment! The home offers a newly renovated large kitchen, granite counter tops, gas range, dishwasher, microwave and tons of cabinet space for storage. Hardwood floors run throughout, a custom wardrobe for increased storage. Your own washer and dryer your the ultimate convenience and separate living areas, which provide the feel of a 1 bedroom home. The home also features, multiple large windows which provide a wonderful naturally lit space, for a studio which is NOT a basement apartment. Home is available for move in anytime in April or early May.



A quaint 120 year old corner grocery store, Scheele's Market is directly across the street and less than a block away. Located in the heart of Georgetown only 3 blocks from M Street or Wisconsin Ave!



Monthly rent is only $1,725, water gas and trash are included!

Professionally managed by Pier Associates, Minimum 1 year lease required, no dogs please.