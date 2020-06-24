All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2902 Dumbarton Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2902 Dumbarton Street NW
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:43 AM

2902 Dumbarton Street NW

2902 Dumbarton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2902 Dumbarton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Don't miss out on this unbelievably large studio apartment! The home offers a newly renovated large kitchen, granite counter tops, gas range, dishwasher, microwave and tons of cabinet space for storage. Hardwood floors run throughout, a custom wardrobe for increased storage. Your own washer and dryer your the ultimate convenience and separate living areas, which provide the feel of a 1 bedroom home. The home also features, multiple large windows which provide a wonderful naturally lit space, for a studio which is NOT a basement apartment. Home is available for move in anytime in April or early May.

A quaint 120 year old corner grocery store, Scheele's Market is directly across the street and less than a block away. Located in the heart of Georgetown only 3 blocks from M Street or Wisconsin Ave!

Monthly rent is only $1,725, water gas and trash are included!
Professionally managed by Pier Associates, Minimum 1 year lease required, no dogs please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Dumbarton Street NW have any available units?
2902 Dumbarton Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 Dumbarton Street NW have?
Some of 2902 Dumbarton Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Dumbarton Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Dumbarton Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Dumbarton Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 Dumbarton Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 2902 Dumbarton Street NW offer parking?
No, 2902 Dumbarton Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 2902 Dumbarton Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2902 Dumbarton Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Dumbarton Street NW have a pool?
No, 2902 Dumbarton Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Dumbarton Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2902 Dumbarton Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Dumbarton Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 Dumbarton Street NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University