Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Live in this newly renovated, spacious, and bright English basement apartment! Huge bedroom, spacious living and dining area, and brand new fixtures highlight this conveniently located home. Be just steps from the dinging, retail, and entertainment that Columbia Heights, Petworth, and Shaw have to offer. Centrally located near two metro stations and on multiple bus lines.