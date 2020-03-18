All apartments in Washington
2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW

2713 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
HUGE 6-Bedroom 2.5-Bath Victorian, 3 levels plus a basement - 4418sf of space! Wide-Front Porch, Large Backyard & Parking for several cars. Can house SIX occupants. Co-Signers are welcome. All prospective tenants over age 18 and any co-signers will need to complete a $50 application fee. House just completed repairs and was cleaned. High Ceilings, Oversized rooms. Hard wood floors. In most central Upper-Georgetown, bus stop in few yards, near National Cathedral, Georgetown University Hospital, Giant, CVS, Cathedral Commons shopping and restaurant row.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have any available units?
2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
