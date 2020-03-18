2713 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW

Amenities

HUGE 6-Bedroom 2.5-Bath Victorian, 3 levels plus a basement - 4418sf of space! Wide-Front Porch, Large Backyard & Parking for several cars. Can house SIX occupants. Co-Signers are welcome. All prospective tenants over age 18 and any co-signers will need to complete a $50 application fee. House just completed repairs and was cleaned. High Ceilings, Oversized rooms. Hard wood floors. In most central Upper-Georgetown, bus stop in few yards, near National Cathedral, Georgetown University Hospital, Giant, CVS, Cathedral Commons shopping and restaurant row.