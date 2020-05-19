2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

THE WESTBRIDGE CONDOMINIUM - Beautifully situated overlooking Rock Creek this rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit offers a fine renovation and open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with top appliances, large island, and abundant cabinets. The sunset views with large balcony overlooking the pool offers a tranquility in this convenient location. Offering hardwood floors, washer/dryer/master bathroom with separate shower/plus additional storage unit and garage parking. 24 hour desk in secure building, fitness center and roof deck. SHOW ANYTIME.