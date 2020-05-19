All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011

2555 Pennsylvania Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

2555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
THE WESTBRIDGE CONDOMINIUM - Beautifully situated overlooking Rock Creek this rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit offers a fine renovation and open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with top appliances, large island, and abundant cabinets. The sunset views with large balcony overlooking the pool offers a tranquility in this convenient location. Offering hardwood floors, washer/dryer/master bathroom with separate shower/plus additional storage unit and garage parking. 24 hour desk in secure building, fitness center and roof deck. SHOW ANYTIME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 have any available units?
2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 have?
Some of 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 currently offering any rent specials?
2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 pet-friendly?
No, 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 offer parking?
Yes, 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 offers parking.
Does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 have a pool?
Yes, 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 has a pool.
Does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 have accessible units?
No, 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2555 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW #1011 does not have units with dishwashers.

