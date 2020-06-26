2517 Mozart Pl, NW - 210

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking coffee bar guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking guest parking

The Unit:



This unit opens up into spacious living room. The hardwood flood and the natural light make this space feel very airy and bright. The kitchen has a dishwasher, fridge and gas range. The 2 bedrooms are down a long hall and are separated by a spacious bathroom.



Utilities:



We cover the gas(gas heat and gas range) and water and trash.

The Building:



The Regent at 2517 Mozart Pl. N.W. was built in 1920. We have a Laundry room on first floor that is available 24/7 . There is no elevator in this 4 level walk up. There is Zone 1 street parking and 2 hour guest parking available in the surrounding streets. We do not have any off street parking options available.



The Neighborhood:



This location is in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in Washington D.C.



2517 Mozart Pl., NW has a Walk Score of 95 out of 100. This location is a Walker's Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.



2517 Mozart Pl., NW is a Biker's Paradise with a score of 97 out of 100!!. Daily errands can be accomplished on a bike. Bike sharing is available from Capital Bikeshare located three blocks away.



https://www.walkscore.com/score/2517-mozart-pl-nw-washington-dc-dc-20009



We are one block from the 16th St. bus stop and Columbia Rd. Bus routes, providing easy access to downtown DC.



We are a 10 minute walk to the Green Line and Yellow Lines at the Columbia Heights Metro Station. It's a 20 minute walk to the Red Line at Dupont Circle or Woodley Park Metro Stations.



The closest grocery stores are Harris Teeter, Safeway, El Gavilan Groceries, Santa Anna Grocery Store and Hi Market and YES! Organic Market.



There are 157 restaurants within a 15 minute walk. A short walk from the many restaurants, bars and coffee shops 18th Street has to offer, but just far enough away that it is not too noisy at night. Some nearby restaurants include: Perry's, Mintwood Place, Sakuramen, and Amsterdam Falafelshop; bars include Black Squirrel, Madam's Organ, Roofer's Union, Southern Hospitality, Barrel, Bourbon, and Jack Rose; and coffee shops include The Potter's House (right around the corner!), Tryst, Songbyrd Cafe, Adams Morgan Coffee Shop, and Philz Coffee



We are around the corner from the Gorgeous Meridian Hill Park and a short bike ride to Rock Creek Park!