250 K Street Ne

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking for someone to take over the rest of the lease ending April 30, 2020.

INCENTIVES offered:

** Novembers rent is ALREADY paid!

** NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (if you pass credit score)

** $1000 Cash incentive (on transfer)

** Will reimburse your application fee of $75 (upon approval)



Nearby: Near Union Station, Union Market, H Street, Grocery stores, Subway, Amtrak, Trolley, Bus system, close to highway 395, highway 50, highway 95



Move-in ready Nov. 1

1 bed + den

1bath

4th floor - no balcony -- Building of 10 stories high - CORNER UNIT

Pets OK

Features:Hardwood floors;Carpet - BEDROOM;Central A/C;Walk-in closet;Garage parking $150 NON-ASSIGNED;Elevator;