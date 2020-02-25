All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:44 AM

250 K Street Ne

250 K Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

250 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for someone to take over the rest of the lease ending April 30, 2020.
INCENTIVES offered:
** Novembers rent is ALREADY paid!
** NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (if you pass credit score)
** $1000 Cash incentive (on transfer)
** Will reimburse your application fee of $75 (upon approval)

Nearby: Near Union Station, Union Market, H Street, Grocery stores, Subway, Amtrak, Trolley, Bus system, close to highway 395, highway 50, highway 95

Move-in ready Nov. 1
1 bed + den
1bath
4th floor - no balcony -- Building of 10 stories high - CORNER UNIT
Pets OK
Features:Hardwood floors;Carpet - BEDROOM;Central A/C;Walk-in closet;Garage parking $150 NON-ASSIGNED;Elevator;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 K Street Ne have any available units?
250 K Street Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 K Street Ne have?
Some of 250 K Street Ne's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 K Street Ne currently offering any rent specials?
250 K Street Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 K Street Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 K Street Ne is pet friendly.
Does 250 K Street Ne offer parking?
Yes, 250 K Street Ne offers parking.
Does 250 K Street Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 K Street Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 K Street Ne have a pool?
No, 250 K Street Ne does not have a pool.
Does 250 K Street Ne have accessible units?
No, 250 K Street Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 250 K Street Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 K Street Ne does not have units with dishwashers.

