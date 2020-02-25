250 K Street Ne

Amenities
Looking for someone to take over the rest of the lease ending April 30, 2020.
INCENTIVES offered:
** Novembers rent is ALREADY paid!
** NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (if you pass credit score)
** $1000 Cash incentive (on transfer)
** Will reimburse your application fee of $75 (upon approval)
Nearby: Near Union Station, Union Market, H Street, Grocery stores, Subway, Amtrak, Trolley, Bus system, close to highway 395, highway 50, highway 95
Move-in ready Nov. 1
1 bed + den
1bath
4th floor - no balcony -- Building of 10 stories high - CORNER UNIT
Pets OK
Features:Hardwood floors;Carpet - BEDROOM;Central A/C;Walk-in closet;Garage parking $150 NON-ASSIGNED;Elevator;