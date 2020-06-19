All apartments in Washington
2416 I STREET NW

2416 I Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2416 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FANTASTIC LOCATION!One block to GWU & hospital, Foggy Bottom/GW Metro (Orange & Blue lines).Two blocks to Whole Foods, Circa, Roti, Sweetgreen etc. Close to Trader Joe's, CVS.Close to Kennedy Center, IMF, World Bank and State Dept., waterfront, Georgetown. NOT JUST LOCATION! Hardwood floors throughout. Black granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances.Remodeled Bathroom. Jacuzzi.Recently installed energy-efficient windows. AC/energy efficient furnace.Combo Washer/Dryer. LCD TV (w/ built-in DVD player) on wall in master bedroom.Wood-burning fireplace.Parking space/large gated patio in the back.Available for move-in in early September. House is unfurnished.Pets welcome. Tenant responsible for Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 I STREET NW have any available units?
2416 I STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 I STREET NW have?
Some of 2416 I STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 I STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2416 I STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 I STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 I STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2416 I STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2416 I STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2416 I STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2416 I STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 I STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2416 I STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2416 I STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2416 I STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 I STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 I STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
