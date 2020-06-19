2416 I STREET NW

Amenities

FANTASTIC LOCATION!One block to GWU & hospital, Foggy Bottom/GW Metro (Orange & Blue lines).Two blocks to Whole Foods, Circa, Roti, Sweetgreen etc. Close to Trader Joe's, CVS.Close to Kennedy Center, IMF, World Bank and State Dept., waterfront, Georgetown. NOT JUST LOCATION! Hardwood floors throughout. Black granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances.Remodeled Bathroom. Jacuzzi.Recently installed energy-efficient windows. AC/energy efficient furnace.Combo Washer/Dryer. LCD TV (w/ built-in DVD player) on wall in master bedroom.Wood-burning fireplace.Parking space/large gated patio in the back.Available for move-in in early September. House is unfurnished.Pets welcome. Tenant responsible for Utilities.