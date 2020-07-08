233 Kentucky Ave SE, Unit 21

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Airy + Bright 2 Bedroom in Kentucky Manor - This top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has plentiful natural light throughout and great storage! Located in the charming Kentucky Manor building, this unit is nestled between Capitol Hill, Eastern Market, and Lincoln Park.



Enter to find a gorgeous open living and dining area with hardwood floors, and large windows overlooking Kentucky Ave! The custom built-in cabinetry in the living room provides stylish storage, while the decorative fireplace gives this space so much charm. Off the living room, the galley kitchen boasts skylights and there is a private balcony to pop out for some fresh air and enjoy the warming weather.



The bedrooms are both spacious with plenty of closets for storage, and the full bathroom is sizable as well. There is additional storage in the building. Washer and Dryer are in-unit.



Located just a few blocks from Eastern Market and within walking distance of multiple grocery stores, restaurants, and bars, the dining options here are endless. A short walk will bring you to Barracks Row and Navy Yard, or walk up to Lincoln Park for some fresh air. As if that wasnt enough a 5-minute walk to the Eastern Market Metro will get you anywhere in the city! The possibilities are truly endless!



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electric and building's move in fee. Cats and dogs are welcome!



