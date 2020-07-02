All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214

2303 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2303 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool table
bike storage
internet access
media room
valet service
Luxury spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms (one large bedroom with floor to ceiling windows attached to bathroom, one small bedroom without windows), 2 full bathrooms, private balcony, hardwood floors, TV in master bedroom, Carpet in bedrooms, Large Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cable and High-speed Internet, Granite counter tops and European-inspired wood cabinetry , Full Washer and Dryer, Lots of windows, Track lighting and Stylish baths with oversize tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit.

24hr Front Desk with resident lounge features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and WII, Business Center, Theater with video game system, Conference room with free coffee and snacks, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.

Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theater are responsibleents away.
Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows

Features:
Unit Accommodates: 4
Bed Sizes: Queen-Queen
Parking: $350/mon
View: City View
Non-smoking
Maid service: Yes
Resident Lounge: Yes
Valet Dry Cleaning: Yes
Zip cars on site: Yes
Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in Unit
Garden
Gym/Healthclub
HDTV in unit
Private Balcony
Business Center
Wireless Internet
2 Roof top Decks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 have any available units?
2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 have?
Some of 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 currently offering any rent specials?
2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 pet-friendly?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 offer parking?
Yes, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 offers parking.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 have a pool?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 does not have a pool.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 have accessible units?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214 has units with dishwashers.

