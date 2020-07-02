2303 14th St Nw Unit: 214

Amenities

Luxury spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms (one large bedroom with floor to ceiling windows attached to bathroom, one small bedroom without windows), 2 full bathrooms, private balcony, hardwood floors, TV in master bedroom, Carpet in bedrooms, Large Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cable and High-speed Internet, Granite counter tops and European-inspired wood cabinetry , Full Washer and Dryer, Lots of windows, Track lighting and Stylish baths with oversize tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit.



24hr Front Desk with resident lounge features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and WII, Business Center, Theater with video game system, Conference room with free coffee and snacks, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.



Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theater are responsibleents away.

Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows



Features:

Unit Accommodates: 4

Bed Sizes: Queen-Queen

Parking: $350/mon

View: City View

Non-smoking

Maid service: Yes

Resident Lounge: Yes

Valet Dry Cleaning: Yes

Zip cars on site: Yes

Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/dryer:in Unit

Garden

Gym/Healthclub

HDTV in unit

Private Balcony

Business Center

Wireless Internet

2 Roof top Decks