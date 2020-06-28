All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:06 PM

2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW

2211 Washington Circle NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2211 Washington Circle NW, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This red brick beauty is located on prestigious Washington Circle and convenient to many amenities. Enter the home through the solid wood, double doors and find a sunken reading nook, living room with fireplace, and full bath. The kitchen, living room, and library/bedroom are on the second level. The top floor of this unique and stunning townhouse has two bedroom suites. The master suite includes a large bedchamber with closets and master bath complex with dual sinks, tiled shower, and massive walk-in closet. The second suite has a bedroom with stained glass wall feature and custom bath fixtures. Sunlight abounds in the home because of the skylights and the open-air concept on the second and third floors. Enjoy outdoor living on the nice rear deck! The property is just minutes from the Foggy Bottom Metro, Dupont Circle, Georgetown, Whole Foods, George Washington University Hospital, many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW have any available units?
2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW have?
Some of 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW offer parking?
No, 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW does not offer parking.
Does 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW have a pool?
No, 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW have accessible units?
No, 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University