2211 WASHINGTON CIRCLE NW

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace microwave range refrigerator

This red brick beauty is located on prestigious Washington Circle and convenient to many amenities. Enter the home through the solid wood, double doors and find a sunken reading nook, living room with fireplace, and full bath. The kitchen, living room, and library/bedroom are on the second level. The top floor of this unique and stunning townhouse has two bedroom suites. The master suite includes a large bedchamber with closets and master bath complex with dual sinks, tiled shower, and massive walk-in closet. The second suite has a bedroom with stained glass wall feature and custom bath fixtures. Sunlight abounds in the home because of the skylights and the open-air concept on the second and third floors. Enjoy outdoor living on the nice rear deck! The property is just minutes from the Foggy Bottom Metro, Dupont Circle, Georgetown, Whole Foods, George Washington University Hospital, many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment areas.