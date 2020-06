Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Top floor just blocks from the Rhode Island Ave metro station! 900+ sq. ft., one bedroom plus den and/or office, spacious living room with large windows plenty of natural light. Washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans and central air, also private off street parking! The entire exterior of the building has been renovated! Gleaming hardwood floors just refinished. New flooring throughout. Freshly painted as well!$1400/mo for 18 month lease. Shorter lease options available as well.