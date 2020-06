Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Top floor unit in Fairfax Village. The unit boasts 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. This well-maintained garden condo community is perfectly located in southeast Washington, D.C in the Hill Crest area. The new flooring and fresh paint sparkles with all the natural light coming into the home. Updated kitchen with new counter tops and more. Close proximity to public transportation, major commuter routes and shopping.