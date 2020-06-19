All apartments in Washington
2101 Connecticut Ave

2101 Connecticut Ave NW · (202) 471-5256
Location

2101 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 58 · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to 2101 Connecticut, Washington's renowned premier cooperative, designed by Joseph Abel and George Santmyers in 1927. Opened as a high-end rental by BF Saul in 1928, it was converted to owned co-operative apartments in 1976. According to James Goode, author of Best Addresses, the builder, Harry J. Bralove said "Occupying the entire frontage on Connecticut Avenue between Wyoming Avenue and Kalorama Road, 2101 Connecticut Avenue is located in Washington's most fashionable residential center. It crowns one of the highest points in the city of Washington and is so designed that each apartment has three exposures, thus assuring a maximum of light and ventilation." 2101, as it's widely known, is perfectly sited in Kalorama in very close proximity to the Dupont and Woodley Metro stops, The Phillips Collection, restaurants in Dupont, Adams Morgan and Woodley, many shops, coffee and gelato bars, galleries, supermarkets, Glen's Garden Market, the famed Sunday Dupont Farmer's Market, plus all the services you need. There are four roof terraces at 2101, including two covered gazebos, all enjoying sweeping views of the city. In season the residents may use the two gas grills and the herb gardens. Apartment 44 enjoys sunny east, south and north exposures from windows on three sides. It features a foyer and large coat closet stepping to the large gallery, a signature feature of 2101, and into the grand piano-sized living room. The private bedroom wing includes three bedrooms and two baths, one bedroom currently used as a den.The renovated, eat-in kitchen is partially open to the adjoining butler's pantry which has its own sink and washer/ dryer below the counter. It boasts custom cabinets and light granite counters. Adjoining the kitchen is a den/office, which could be used as a 4th bedroom if desired, as there is an additional full bath in the hall. Completing this beautiful apartment is a large dining room and a sun room, full of windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Connecticut Ave have any available units?
2101 Connecticut Ave has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Connecticut Ave have?
Some of 2101 Connecticut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Connecticut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Connecticut Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Connecticut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Connecticut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2101 Connecticut Ave offer parking?
No, 2101 Connecticut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2101 Connecticut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 Connecticut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Connecticut Ave have a pool?
No, 2101 Connecticut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Connecticut Ave have accessible units?
No, 2101 Connecticut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Connecticut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Connecticut Ave has units with dishwashers.
