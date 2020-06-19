2101 Connecticut Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to 2101 Connecticut, Washington's renowned premier cooperative, designed by Joseph Abel and George Santmyers in 1927. Opened as a high-end rental by BF Saul in 1928, it was converted to owned co-operative apartments in 1976. According to James Goode, author of Best Addresses, the builder, Harry J. Bralove said "Occupying the entire frontage on Connecticut Avenue between Wyoming Avenue and Kalorama Road, 2101 Connecticut Avenue is located in Washington's most fashionable residential center. It crowns one of the highest points in the city of Washington and is so designed that each apartment has three exposures, thus assuring a maximum of light and ventilation." 2101, as it's widely known, is perfectly sited in Kalorama in very close proximity to the Dupont and Woodley Metro stops, The Phillips Collection, restaurants in Dupont, Adams Morgan and Woodley, many shops, coffee and gelato bars, galleries, supermarkets, Glen's Garden Market, the famed Sunday Dupont Farmer's Market, plus all the services you need. There are four roof terraces at 2101, including two covered gazebos, all enjoying sweeping views of the city. In season the residents may use the two gas grills and the herb gardens. Apartment 44 enjoys sunny east, south and north exposures from windows on three sides. It features a foyer and large coat closet stepping to the large gallery, a signature feature of 2101, and into the grand piano-sized living room. The private bedroom wing includes three bedrooms and two baths, one bedroom currently used as a den.The renovated, eat-in kitchen is partially open to the adjoining butler's pantry which has its own sink and washer/ dryer below the counter. It boasts custom cabinets and light granite counters. Adjoining the kitchen is a den/office, which could be used as a 4th bedroom if desired, as there is an additional full bath in the hall. Completing this beautiful apartment is a large dining room and a sun room, full of windows.