210 Emerson Street Northwest 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally Renovated Three Bedroom in Petworth - Property Id: 166211



MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT



Platinum Dwellings presents luxury living in this completely renovated row house! Situated in the highly sought-after Petworth neighborhood, it has been renovated from top to bottom. This unit boasts an inviting with an open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, a sleek gallery kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, private deck as well as off-street parking in the rear uncovered garage.



This is the unit you don't want to miss. Call today to schedule your private tour!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166211

Property Id 166211



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5380447)