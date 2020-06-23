All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

210 Emerson Street Northwest 1

210 Emerson St NW · No Longer Available
Location

210 Emerson St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

Totally Renovated Three Bedroom in Petworth - Property Id: 166211

MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT

Platinum Dwellings presents luxury living in this completely renovated row house! Situated in the highly sought-after Petworth neighborhood, it has been renovated from top to bottom. This unit boasts an inviting with an open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, a sleek gallery kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, private deck as well as off-street parking in the rear uncovered garage.

This is the unit you don't want to miss. Call today to schedule your private tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166211
Property Id 166211

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5380447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

