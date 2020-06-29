All apartments in Washington
205 New York Ave NW Unit 1
205 New York Ave NW Unit 1

205 New York Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

205 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bath multi level home in the heart of Mount Vernon Square DC! The home is centrally located and is walking distance to BOTH the Mount Vernon/Convention Center (Green and Yellow line) and NoMa- Gallaudet metro stops! (Red line) * Close bus stops to Georgetown, downtown, DuPont Circle, Georgetown University, George Washington University * 4 blocks to Safeway * 6 blocks to Giant * 6 blocks to Walmart * 6 blocks to Harris Teeter * 9 blocks to weekly farmers market * 6 blocks to Georgetown law school * Less than 1 mile to Chinatown * Less than 1 mile to Union Station * 1 mile to Capitol Hill

Property Highlights:
- 5 BR
- 4 bath
- Multi level
- Gas cooking
- Stainless steel appliances
- Brick exposure
- High ceilings throughout
- 2 master bedrooms upstairs with en-suite
- 3 bedrooms downstairs
- Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
- Off street parking for one car
- Extra storage under stairs
- Washer and dryer
- Largest bedroom downstairs with en-suite and double closets
- Central AC/Heat
- Water included

AVAILABLE NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5267915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 have any available units?
205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 New York Ave NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

