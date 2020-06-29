205 New York Ave NW Unit 1

Amenities
Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bath multi level home in the heart of Mount Vernon Square DC! The home is centrally located and is walking distance to BOTH the Mount Vernon/Convention Center (Green and Yellow line) and NoMa- Gallaudet metro stops! (Red line) * Close bus stops to Georgetown, downtown, DuPont Circle, Georgetown University, George Washington University * 4 blocks to Safeway * 6 blocks to Giant * 6 blocks to Walmart * 6 blocks to Harris Teeter * 9 blocks to weekly farmers market * 6 blocks to Georgetown law school * Less than 1 mile to Chinatown * Less than 1 mile to Union Station * 1 mile to Capitol Hill
Property Highlights:
- 5 BR
- 4 bath
- Multi level
- Gas cooking
- Stainless steel appliances
- Brick exposure
- High ceilings throughout
- 2 master bedrooms upstairs with en-suite
- 3 bedrooms downstairs
- Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
- Off street parking for one car
- Extra storage under stairs
- Washer and dryer
- Largest bedroom downstairs with en-suite and double closets
- Central AC/Heat
- Water included
AVAILABLE NOW!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5267915)