205 New York Ave NW Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bath multi level home in the heart of Mount Vernon Square DC! The home is centrally located and is walking distance to BOTH the Mount Vernon/Convention Center (Green and Yellow line) and NoMa- Gallaudet metro stops! (Red line) * Close bus stops to Georgetown, downtown, DuPont Circle, Georgetown University, George Washington University * 4 blocks to Safeway * 6 blocks to Giant * 6 blocks to Walmart * 6 blocks to Harris Teeter * 9 blocks to weekly farmers market * 6 blocks to Georgetown law school * Less than 1 mile to Chinatown * Less than 1 mile to Union Station * 1 mile to Capitol Hill



Property Highlights:

- 5 BR

- 4 bath

- Multi level

- Gas cooking

- Stainless steel appliances

- Brick exposure

- High ceilings throughout

- 2 master bedrooms upstairs with en-suite

- 3 bedrooms downstairs

- Ceiling fans in all bedrooms

- Off street parking for one car

- Extra storage under stairs

- Washer and dryer

- Largest bedroom downstairs with en-suite and double closets

- Central AC/Heat

- Water included



AVAILABLE NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5267915)