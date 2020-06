Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

2 bedrooms and 2 full baths in over 1000 sf. Privacy abounds with separate entrance, exclusive terrace and parking spot. This home boasts a large living area with a wood burning fireplace, plus a sparkling open kitchen with granite counters and brand new SS appliances. Extra storage, great light and layout for living. JUST STEPS to Metro and RFK/Stadium Armory Complex.