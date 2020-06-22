All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2025 13th St NW #4

2025 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2025 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BD 2BA Designer Penthouse in U St Corridor w/ 400 Sq Ft Private Rooftop!! - Welcome home to your beautiful & modern designer penthouse in the U St Corridor of NW Washington, DC!!

Your new home boasts 2 BD & 2 BA, along with a spacious den, office space and even a 400 sq ft private rooftop! Walk in your front door and notice your open floor plan with wooden floors, built-in bookcases and high ceilings. To the left is your top-of-the-line gourmet kitchen renovation featuring concrete countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a gas oven/range. The showers in both bathrooms feature Italian tile. There is a washer and dryer, and also a Nest thermostat.

Nearby to the U St and 14th St Corridors you are a close walk to the Metro, Whole Foods, shops, restaurants, cafes and a gym. The building also features an extra 400 sq ft storage space on the ground floor. A 6-month minimum lease is acceptable!

Don't miss out on this great property and schedule your viewing, today!

Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to view.

Lease Terms
*$50 Application Fee Required
*1 Months Security Deposit Required
*Cats and small dogs are accepted.
*Tenants are responsible for all utilities
*Min 6 month lease

To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Available Properties" section, click "2025 13th St NW #4" for the listed property, and then click the "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.

(RLNE4360776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 13th St NW #4 have any available units?
2025 13th St NW #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 13th St NW #4 have?
Some of 2025 13th St NW #4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 13th St NW #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2025 13th St NW #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 13th St NW #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 13th St NW #4 is pet friendly.
Does 2025 13th St NW #4 offer parking?
No, 2025 13th St NW #4 does not offer parking.
Does 2025 13th St NW #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 13th St NW #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 13th St NW #4 have a pool?
No, 2025 13th St NW #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2025 13th St NW #4 have accessible units?
No, 2025 13th St NW #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 13th St NW #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 13th St NW #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
