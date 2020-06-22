Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BD 2BA Designer Penthouse in U St Corridor w/ 400 Sq Ft Private Rooftop!! - Welcome home to your beautiful & modern designer penthouse in the U St Corridor of NW Washington, DC!!



Your new home boasts 2 BD & 2 BA, along with a spacious den, office space and even a 400 sq ft private rooftop! Walk in your front door and notice your open floor plan with wooden floors, built-in bookcases and high ceilings. To the left is your top-of-the-line gourmet kitchen renovation featuring concrete countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a gas oven/range. The showers in both bathrooms feature Italian tile. There is a washer and dryer, and also a Nest thermostat.



Nearby to the U St and 14th St Corridors you are a close walk to the Metro, Whole Foods, shops, restaurants, cafes and a gym. The building also features an extra 400 sq ft storage space on the ground floor. A 6-month minimum lease is acceptable!



Don't miss out on this great property and schedule your viewing, today!



Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to view.



Lease Terms

*$50 Application Fee Required

*1 Months Security Deposit Required

*Cats and small dogs are accepted.

*Tenants are responsible for all utilities

*Min 6 month lease



To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Available Properties" section, click "2025 13th St NW #4" for the listed property, and then click the "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



(RLNE4360776)