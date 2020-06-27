2 14th St Se

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse in Capitol Hill with option to continue lease.



This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is a 10 minute walk to potomac ave metro or stadium-armory metro stations. There is hardwood throughout and a wonderful bricked in patio (with umbrella and couch included). We are moving for job relocation but hate to leave - it has been a wonderful spot with great landlords.



Additional perks:

- In-unit laundry

- Exposed brick

- Gas stove

- Huge closets in master and second bedroom

- Plenty of street parking (never had any issues finding room)