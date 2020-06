Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated row house in SE. hardwood flooring throughout. Two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath, and one bedroom and brand new bathroom in the basement. Freshly painted and cleaned top to bottom. Completely redone kitchen and all bathrooms have been updated. A must see!

Property Highlights:

-3 Bedrooms 2 full baths

- Fenced in backyard

- Finished basement

-Unfinished storage

- Completely renovated kitchen

-Pet-Friendly

Available now!



(RLNE4951681)