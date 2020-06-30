Amenities
1917 D Street, NE Available 12/07/19 Lovely Three bedroom by Stadium Metro - 1917 D St. NE Nice restoration of a three bedroom townhouse super-conveniently located 3 blocks from Stadium METRO. Nice kitchen with granite counters along with a dishwasher & microwave, wood floors, main floor powder room, washer/dryer, air conditioning, deep back yard, dining area and wood floors throughout. Available early December. $2,875 + utilities. PETS CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING, please. YM
(RLNE5339345)