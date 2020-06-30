All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

1917 D Street, NE

1917 D Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1917 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1917 D Street, NE Available 12/07/19 Lovely Three bedroom by Stadium Metro - 1917 D St. NE Nice restoration of a three bedroom townhouse super-conveniently located 3 blocks from Stadium METRO. Nice kitchen with granite counters along with a dishwasher & microwave, wood floors, main floor powder room, washer/dryer, air conditioning, deep back yard, dining area and wood floors throughout. Available early December. $2,875 + utilities. PETS CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING, please. YM

(RLNE5339345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

