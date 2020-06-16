All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1904 ROSEDALE ST NE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:21 AM

1904 ROSEDALE ST NE

1904 Rosedale St NE · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1904 Rosedale St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this beautiful 3 level townhome, featuring 2 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Remodeled from top to bottom including brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. The master bedroom has a sitting area to enjoy your morning coffee or read your favorite novel. The walkout basement is fully finished with a huge rec room, a full bath and plenty of storage space. Newly installed HVAC unit. Conveniently located near Capitol hill, 2 blocks from the dynamic H street and all it has to offer from restaurants, shops, art performances and seasonal festivals. Metro is also nearby and so is the trolley to Union Station and neighboring landmarks. Available immediately!! $55.00 application fee per adult is non refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE have any available units?
1904 ROSEDALE ST NE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE have?
Some of 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
1904 ROSEDALE ST NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE does offer parking.
Does 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE have a pool?
No, 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE have accessible units?
No, 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 ROSEDALE ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
