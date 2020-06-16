1904 ROSEDALE ST NE

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come see this beautiful 3 level townhome, featuring 2 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Remodeled from top to bottom including brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. The master bedroom has a sitting area to enjoy your morning coffee or read your favorite novel. The walkout basement is fully finished with a huge rec room, a full bath and plenty of storage space. Newly installed HVAC unit. Conveniently located near Capitol hill, 2 blocks from the dynamic H street and all it has to offer from restaurants, shops, art performances and seasonal festivals. Metro is also nearby and so is the trolley to Union Station and neighboring landmarks. Available immediately!! $55.00 application fee per adult is non refundable.