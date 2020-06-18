Rent Calculator
1904 9TH #2 STREET NW
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1904 9TH #2 STREET NW
1904 9th St NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1904 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice sunny lower level home with w/d in the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW have any available units?
1904 9TH #2 STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1904 9TH #2 STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 9TH #2 STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
