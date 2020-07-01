All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE

1879 Alabama Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1879 Alabama Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents this 3 level 2 BD / 2.5 BA w/ Den Area (Great space for office) townhome. Features include; beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet, large spacious basement, granite countertops stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, Plenty of natural light, large spacious master bedroom, washer and dryer and much more. This home is centrally located near shopping center and easy access to Suitland Parkway for work commute. Some errands can be accomplished on foot. Transit is good, with many nearby public transportation options. To apply or learn more, visit leasecollection.com for more information and to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE have any available units?
1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE have?
Some of 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University