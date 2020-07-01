1879 ALABAMA AVENUE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel carpet

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents this 3 level 2 BD / 2.5 BA w/ Den Area (Great space for office) townhome. Features include; beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet, large spacious basement, granite countertops stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, Plenty of natural light, large spacious master bedroom, washer and dryer and much more. This home is centrally located near shopping center and easy access to Suitland Parkway for work commute. Some errands can be accomplished on foot. Transit is good, with many nearby public transportation options. To apply or learn more, visit leasecollection.com for more information and to schedule a tour.