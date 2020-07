Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Walk Score=94! Fabulous location! 1/2 mile to Woodley Park-Adams Morgan Metro! Nicely renovated unit in Victorian CLIFFBOURNE in the heart of Adams Morgan! High ceilings. kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite tops and stainless steel appliances. Renovated Bath with marble floors. About 600 sqft. Near Parks, fine restaurants and Nightlife. Windows in every room. Oak hardwood floors throughout. Extra storage.