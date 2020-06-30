Amenities
1842 Monroe Street NW Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 Penthouse State of the Art Mount Pleasant Three Bedroom Stunner! Must See Brand New Construction-Off Street Parking & Pets Welcomed! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AbH8vqFJj3V
Address: 1842 Monroe Street NW Unit 2 Washington, DC 20010
Neighborhood: Mount Pleasant
Market Rent: $5,150 for a 9-12 Month Lease
Square Footage: 2,000 Square Feet
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Parking: One Off Street Parking Space Included!
Pets: Yes, Case By Case- 25 LB Limit- No Pit Bulls/No Pit Bull Mix
Available: Now!
Stunning brand new construction in Mount Pleasant! Be the first to live at 1842 Monroe Street NW Unit 2! This state of the art unit has everything you want in modern living. This three storied condo has two bedrooms with two private bathrooms on the second floor. Both bedrooms have access to the private balcony. Walk upstairs and you will see a spacious living area with built in bookshelves, gas fireplace, ANOTHER private balcony, & a state of the art kitchen. The master bedroom has its own bathroom with a huge shower. This unit is a must see!
Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Three and a Half Bathrooms
Appliances: Stainless Steel Appliances- Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer/Dryer, & Disposal
Amenities: Two Private Balconies, Off Street Parking, Views of the Monument, Remote Climate Control, Gas Fireplace, Brand New Construction, & Outside Fo-Grass Area
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Pet Fee: $20 Pet Screening Fee Per Pet
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month
Security Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
(RLNE5514258)