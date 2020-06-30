Amenities

1842 Monroe Street NW Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 Penthouse State of the Art Mount Pleasant Three Bedroom Stunner! Must See Brand New Construction-Off Street Parking & Pets Welcomed! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AbH8vqFJj3V



Address: 1842 Monroe Street NW Unit 2 Washington, DC 20010

Neighborhood: Mount Pleasant

Market Rent: $5,150 for a 9-12 Month Lease

Square Footage: 2,000 Square Feet

Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash

Parking: One Off Street Parking Space Included!

Pets: Yes, Case By Case- 25 LB Limit- No Pit Bulls/No Pit Bull Mix

Available: Now!



Stunning brand new construction in Mount Pleasant! Be the first to live at 1842 Monroe Street NW Unit 2! This state of the art unit has everything you want in modern living. This three storied condo has two bedrooms with two private bathrooms on the second floor. Both bedrooms have access to the private balcony. Walk upstairs and you will see a spacious living area with built in bookshelves, gas fireplace, ANOTHER private balcony, & a state of the art kitchen. The master bedroom has its own bathroom with a huge shower. This unit is a must see!



Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Three and a Half Bathrooms

Appliances: Stainless Steel Appliances- Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer/Dryer, & Disposal

Amenities: Two Private Balconies, Off Street Parking, Views of the Monument, Remote Climate Control, Gas Fireplace, Brand New Construction, & Outside Fo-Grass Area

Application Fee: $65 Per Person

Pet Fee: $20 Pet Screening Fee Per Pet

Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month

Security Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



(RLNE5514258)