Washington, DC
1842 Monroe Street NW Unit 2
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

1842 Monroe Street NW Unit 2

1842 Monroe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1842 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
new construction
1842 Monroe Street NW Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 Penthouse State of the Art Mount Pleasant Three Bedroom Stunner! Must See Brand New Construction-Off Street Parking & Pets Welcomed! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AbH8vqFJj3V

Address: 1842 Monroe Street NW Unit 2 Washington, DC 20010
Neighborhood: Mount Pleasant
Market Rent: $5,150 for a 9-12 Month Lease
Square Footage: 2,000 Square Feet
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Parking: One Off Street Parking Space Included!
Pets: Yes, Case By Case- 25 LB Limit- No Pit Bulls/No Pit Bull Mix
Available: Now!

Stunning brand new construction in Mount Pleasant! Be the first to live at 1842 Monroe Street NW Unit 2! This state of the art unit has everything you want in modern living. This three storied condo has two bedrooms with two private bathrooms on the second floor. Both bedrooms have access to the private balcony. Walk upstairs and you will see a spacious living area with built in bookshelves, gas fireplace, ANOTHER private balcony, & a state of the art kitchen. The master bedroom has its own bathroom with a huge shower. This unit is a must see!

Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Three and a Half Bathrooms
Appliances: Stainless Steel Appliances- Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer/Dryer, & Disposal
Amenities: Two Private Balconies, Off Street Parking, Views of the Monument, Remote Climate Control, Gas Fireplace, Brand New Construction, & Outside Fo-Grass Area
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Pet Fee: $20 Pet Screening Fee Per Pet
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month
Security Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

(RLNE5514258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

