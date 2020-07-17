1839 A St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, Newly Updated 4br/2.5ba in Stadium Armory! - Newly updated, spacious and bright 4br/2.5ba just steps to Stadium Armory! This gorgeous home features stainless steel appliances, a fully finished basement, a spacious backyard, and charming historic details blended perfectly with modern finishes. Just minutes to Capitol Hill, Eastern Market, and RFK Stadium, as well as the SE waterfront and Navy Yard. Utilities are a tenant responsibility, and pets are considered on a case by case basis.



For an accurate virtual tour, see link! : http://spws.homevisit.com/hvid/299726



(RLNE5894090)