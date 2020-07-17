All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1839 A St SE

1839 A Street Southeast · (202) 570-4143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1839 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1839 A St SE · Avail. now

$3,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1957 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, Newly Updated 4br/2.5ba in Stadium Armory! - Newly updated, spacious and bright 4br/2.5ba just steps to Stadium Armory! This gorgeous home features stainless steel appliances, a fully finished basement, a spacious backyard, and charming historic details blended perfectly with modern finishes. Just minutes to Capitol Hill, Eastern Market, and RFK Stadium, as well as the SE waterfront and Navy Yard. Utilities are a tenant responsibility, and pets are considered on a case by case basis.

For an accurate virtual tour, see link! : http://spws.homevisit.com/hvid/299726

(RLNE5894090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 A St SE have any available units?
1839 A St SE has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 A St SE have?
Some of 1839 A St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 A St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1839 A St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 A St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 A St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1839 A St SE offer parking?
No, 1839 A St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1839 A St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1839 A St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 A St SE have a pool?
No, 1839 A St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1839 A St SE have accessible units?
No, 1839 A St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 A St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 A St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
