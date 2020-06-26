Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

1837 Kalorama Road NW Available 10/01/19 $3850 / 2br - 1129ft2 - Elegant 2-Level Kalorama Penthouse (Kalorama) - This penthouse-level dream home was totally refurbished in 2016. It offers high ceilings, large windows, open floor plan with wood floors and designer finishes from Porcelanosa. The kitchen features stainless steel top-of-the-line appliances, including a wine refrigerator. Large, versatile living and entertaining space allows views of this pretty residential street. Bedroom or office and bathroom, as well as washer & dryer, are on this level.



The upper level offers a large bedroom and bathroom, walk-in California closet, and opens to spectacular terrace with sweeping panoramic views.



Located between Columbia Rd and 18th St for easy access to public transportation and popular restaurants and shops!



Walk score of 96.



Minimum 650 credit score required for all tenants.



Please contact the listing agent, Donna Turner, at (703) 623-8130, or dtchatel@aol.com for more information or to schedule a showing.



Offered by Chatel Real Estate.

www.chatelrealestate.com 202-338-0500



(RLNE5131813)