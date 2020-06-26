All apartments in Washington
1837 Kalorama Road NW
1837 Kalorama Road NW

1837 Kalorama Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1837 Kalorama Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1837 Kalorama Road NW Available 10/01/19 $3850 / 2br - 1129ft2 - Elegant 2-Level Kalorama Penthouse (Kalorama) - This penthouse-level dream home was totally refurbished in 2016. It offers high ceilings, large windows, open floor plan with wood floors and designer finishes from Porcelanosa. The kitchen features stainless steel top-of-the-line appliances, including a wine refrigerator. Large, versatile living and entertaining space allows views of this pretty residential street. Bedroom or office and bathroom, as well as washer & dryer, are on this level.

The upper level offers a large bedroom and bathroom, walk-in California closet, and opens to spectacular terrace with sweeping panoramic views.

Located between Columbia Rd and 18th St for easy access to public transportation and popular restaurants and shops!

Walk score of 96.

Minimum 650 credit score required for all tenants.

Please contact the listing agent, Donna Turner, at (703) 623-8130, or dtchatel@aol.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

Offered by Chatel Real Estate.
www.chatelrealestate.com 202-338-0500

(RLNE5131813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 Kalorama Road NW have any available units?
1837 Kalorama Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 Kalorama Road NW have?
Some of 1837 Kalorama Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 Kalorama Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Kalorama Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Kalorama Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 1837 Kalorama Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1837 Kalorama Road NW offer parking?
No, 1837 Kalorama Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 1837 Kalorama Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1837 Kalorama Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Kalorama Road NW have a pool?
No, 1837 Kalorama Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 1837 Kalorama Road NW have accessible units?
No, 1837 Kalorama Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Kalorama Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 Kalorama Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.
