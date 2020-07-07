All apartments in Washington
1826 13th Street Northwest

1826 13th Street Northwest
Location

1826 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
internet access
2 Available 06/06/20 Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo with large private deck and two secure tandem parking spaces! This condo occupies the full second floor of a lovely large Victorian house on quiet, tree-lined 13th St. NW, and oozes character without sacrificing function. It has a gas fireplace, gas stove, spa bathtub, ample cabinet and closet space, and a large kitchen. Each bedroom has two closets, and the larger bedroom fits a king bed. And every room has at least one window! Logan Circle, the U Street metro, Trader Joe's, YMCA Anthony Bowen, and a ton of restaurants and bars are all within a ten-minute walk. Two secure, tandem parking spaces are included. This is a truly special place to call home.

Available June 6th.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1826-13th-st-nw-2-washington-dc-20009-usa-unit-2/461c2258-8647-43de-9054-bcc8c3562bf2

(RLNE5761310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 13th Street Northwest have any available units?
1826 13th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 13th Street Northwest have?
Some of 1826 13th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 13th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1826 13th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 13th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 13th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1826 13th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1826 13th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1826 13th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 13th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 13th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1826 13th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1826 13th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1826 13th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 13th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 13th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

