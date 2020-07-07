1826 13th Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking hot tub internet access

2 Available 06/06/20 Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo with large private deck and two secure tandem parking spaces! This condo occupies the full second floor of a lovely large Victorian house on quiet, tree-lined 13th St. NW, and oozes character without sacrificing function. It has a gas fireplace, gas stove, spa bathtub, ample cabinet and closet space, and a large kitchen. Each bedroom has two closets, and the larger bedroom fits a king bed. And every room has at least one window! Logan Circle, the U Street metro, Trader Joe's, YMCA Anthony Bowen, and a ton of restaurants and bars are all within a ten-minute walk. Two secure, tandem parking spaces are included. This is a truly special place to call home.



Available June 6th.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1826-13th-st-nw-2-washington-dc-20009-usa-unit-2/461c2258-8647-43de-9054-bcc8c3562bf2



(RLNE5761310)