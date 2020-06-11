1737 P St NW #301

Amenities

Great Location! 1 Bedroom in Dupont Circle!



Just a block from Dupont Circle, this apartment simply has the perfect location on tree lined P Street.

The Dupont Circle Metro Station is just 2 blocks away!

24/7 CVS, Starbucks, Bars & Restaurants are a block from your front door. Perched on the third floor, this rental's best feature besides its location is the wall of windows that give this large space a bright and open feel.

A small kitchen leads to a fire escape with space for a bike or two.

The living room and dining room share a very open space that measures about 14' x 20'! A full wall of windows and plenty of floor space for a defined living room and separate dining space.

An ample bedroom can easily accommodate a large sized bed, dressers and a desk. A large closet stores your clothes. Double doors lead into the open living room and dining room. Leave the doors open and wake up to the sun!

The full bath has doors that open into the hall and into the bedroom.

In unit washer and dryer

Good closet space, central HVAC and a washer/dryer provide every amenity you'll need.