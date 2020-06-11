All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 29 2019 at 11:56 PM

1737 P St NW #301

1737 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1737 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Great Location! 1 Bedroom in Dupont Circle!

Just a block from Dupont Circle, this apartment simply has the perfect location on tree lined P Street.
The Dupont Circle Metro Station is just 2 blocks away!
24/7 CVS, Starbucks, Bars & Restaurants are a block from your front door. Perched on the third floor, this rental's best feature besides its location is the wall of windows that give this large space a bright and open feel.
A small kitchen leads to a fire escape with space for a bike or two.
The living room and dining room share a very open space that measures about 14' x 20'! A full wall of windows and plenty of floor space for a defined living room and separate dining space.
An ample bedroom can easily accommodate a large sized bed, dressers and a desk. A large closet stores your clothes. Double doors lead into the open living room and dining room. Leave the doors open and wake up to the sun!
The full bath has doors that open into the hall and into the bedroom.
In unit washer and dryer
Good closet space, central HVAC and a washer/dryer provide every amenity you'll need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 P St NW #301 have any available units?
1737 P St NW #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1737 P St NW #301 currently offering any rent specials?
1737 P St NW #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 P St NW #301 pet-friendly?
No, 1737 P St NW #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1737 P St NW #301 offer parking?
No, 1737 P St NW #301 does not offer parking.
Does 1737 P St NW #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 P St NW #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 P St NW #301 have a pool?
No, 1737 P St NW #301 does not have a pool.
Does 1737 P St NW #301 have accessible units?
No, 1737 P St NW #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 P St NW #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 P St NW #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1737 P St NW #301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1737 P St NW #301 has units with air conditioning.
