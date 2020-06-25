1737 Minnesota Avenue South East

Amenities

Marlin Mims and Renters Warehouse present this charming apartment home with lots of character. Our spacious one bedroom with den floor plan is just the beginning. Granite counter tops, new range and hardwood floors add that special touch. This apartment is located in the heart of Anacostia, walkable to Good Hope Road and MLK Ave! In addition to walking distance to the Metro (Anacostia -- Green line), there are plenty of popular bus lines including the Circulator, B2, V2, V4, W4, 30N, 30S, 32, 34, 36, 39, 90 and the 92. For more information, please contact Marlin at (202)706-2162.