1736 LINCOLN RD NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Bright and sunny 2 bed // 2 bath home in the heart of central Eckington with off-street parking! You can't beat this price for a whole 3-level house. Eckington is walkable to two Redline metro stops (NoMa & Rhode Island Ave.) and the best of Bloomingdale/LeDroit Park, like The Pub & The People, Big Bear Cafe, Bacio Pizza, Crispus Attucks Park, and more! Get anywhere in DC in 30 minutes! Both bedrooms are huge, with massive closets. The home features a big private, main level rear deck for entertaining, and a large lower level with dedicated entrance and full bathroom perfect for overnight guests. Lots of light everywhere from three exposures and a huge skylight over the staircase. Other features include an open floor plan, beautiful inlaid hardwoods in the main living space, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tenant pays all utilities (averaging between $150-$300), owner will take care of general maintenance. Security system available under tenant contract.