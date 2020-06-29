All apartments in Washington
1736 LINCOLN RD NE

1736 Lincoln Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1736 Lincoln Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and sunny 2 bed // 2 bath home in the heart of central Eckington with off-street parking! You can't beat this price for a whole 3-level house. Eckington is walkable to two Redline metro stops (NoMa & Rhode Island Ave.) and the best of Bloomingdale/LeDroit Park, like The Pub & The People, Big Bear Cafe, Bacio Pizza, Crispus Attucks Park, and more! Get anywhere in DC in 30 minutes! Both bedrooms are huge, with massive closets. The home features a big private, main level rear deck for entertaining, and a large lower level with dedicated entrance and full bathroom perfect for overnight guests. Lots of light everywhere from three exposures and a huge skylight over the staircase. Other features include an open floor plan, beautiful inlaid hardwoods in the main living space, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tenant pays all utilities (averaging between $150-$300), owner will take care of general maintenance. Security system available under tenant contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 LINCOLN RD NE have any available units?
1736 LINCOLN RD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 LINCOLN RD NE have?
Some of 1736 LINCOLN RD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 LINCOLN RD NE currently offering any rent specials?
1736 LINCOLN RD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 LINCOLN RD NE pet-friendly?
No, 1736 LINCOLN RD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1736 LINCOLN RD NE offer parking?
Yes, 1736 LINCOLN RD NE offers parking.
Does 1736 LINCOLN RD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 LINCOLN RD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 LINCOLN RD NE have a pool?
No, 1736 LINCOLN RD NE does not have a pool.
Does 1736 LINCOLN RD NE have accessible units?
No, 1736 LINCOLN RD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 LINCOLN RD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 LINCOLN RD NE has units with dishwashers.
