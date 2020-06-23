Amenities

1736 18th St NW Unit T1 Available 02/07/20 Dazzling Dupont Studio! - This studio unit in Dupont has a great layout and is in the perfect location! It's a fantastic set up for a city-dweller who wants to be right in the heart of DC. The open living space features custom lighting, brand new hardwood floors, and handy built-in shelves. A neutral color-scheme sets an ideal canvas for your own design! The kitchen has lots of storage space and includes a breakfast bar- ideal for flexible dining and hosting. A bright bathroom and your own washer/dryer rounds out this unit.



Enjoy everything Dupont Circle has to offer with walkability to shops, fabulous restaurants, public transportation and more. Head three blocks east and you have all the hustle and bustle of 14th Street at your fingertips. Delight in new restaurants + bars opening all the time and enjoy old staples such as Estadio, Pearl Dive, and Masa 14!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. There is a building move-in fee of $300. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



