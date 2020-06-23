All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

1736 18th St NW Unit T1

1736 18th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1736 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1736 18th St NW Unit T1 Available 02/07/20 Dazzling Dupont Studio! - This studio unit in Dupont has a great layout and is in the perfect location! It's a fantastic set up for a city-dweller who wants to be right in the heart of DC. The open living space features custom lighting, brand new hardwood floors, and handy built-in shelves. A neutral color-scheme sets an ideal canvas for your own design! The kitchen has lots of storage space and includes a breakfast bar- ideal for flexible dining and hosting. A bright bathroom and your own washer/dryer rounds out this unit.

Enjoy everything Dupont Circle has to offer with walkability to shops, fabulous restaurants, public transportation and more. Head three blocks east and you have all the hustle and bustle of 14th Street at your fingertips. Delight in new restaurants + bars opening all the time and enjoy old staples such as Estadio, Pearl Dive, and Masa 14!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. There is a building move-in fee of $300. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4545254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 have any available units?
1736 18th St NW Unit T1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 currently offering any rent specials?
1736 18th St NW Unit T1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 pet-friendly?
No, 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 offer parking?
No, 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 does not offer parking.
Does 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 have a pool?
No, 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 does not have a pool.
Does 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 have accessible units?
No, 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 18th St NW Unit T1 does not have units with air conditioning.
