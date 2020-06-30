All apartments in Washington
1732 18th St Nw

1732 18th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1732 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bath english basement in the heart of Dupont Circle - easy walking distance to metro station, retail and restaurants! Less traveled, quieter, and well-lit street. Basement boasts large living room, spacious master bedroom closet, in-unit washer and dryer and wine fridge. Dog friendly. Available immediately. Water included. $2,300/month rent. $2,300 security deposit required. This unit qualifies for Zone 2 street parking.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 18th St Nw have any available units?
1732 18th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 18th St Nw have?
Some of 1732 18th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 18th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1732 18th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 18th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 18th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1732 18th St Nw offer parking?
No, 1732 18th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1732 18th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 18th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 18th St Nw have a pool?
No, 1732 18th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1732 18th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1732 18th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 18th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 18th St Nw has units with dishwashers.

