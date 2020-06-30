1732 18th St Nw

Amenities

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bath english basement in the heart of Dupont Circle - easy walking distance to metro station, retail and restaurants! Less traveled, quieter, and well-lit street. Basement boasts large living room, spacious master bedroom closet, in-unit washer and dryer and wine fridge. Dog friendly. Available immediately. Water included. $2,300/month rent. $2,300 security deposit required. This unit qualifies for Zone 2 street parking.



