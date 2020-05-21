1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 4

Amenities

Be in hip Adams Morgan and experience the convenience of great urban living from this fantastic location. We are a mere 5 minute walk to some of the most trendy, chic and hip restaurants, bars, live music venues and retailers in the entire Metro area and just one block to the newly opened Harris Teeter grocery.



Fantastic public transportation conveniently and efficiently services our neighborhood: the Adams Morgan-Woodley Park Metro Station (red line) is a short 12 to 15 minute walk and Columbia Heights Metro Station (yellow and green lines) at same distance. Several Metro Bus lines (H1, H4, 92, 91, S2, S4, 42) are only one block away.



This apartment is an elegantly decorated Junior one bedroom/one Bath unit located on the 2nd floor. The living area is blessed with three huge bay windows providing sun-filled and eclectic views of Euclid Street. The living area is joined to a modern/eat-in kitchen with new counter and bar stools which has every possible utensil, pot/pans needed to prepare meals. The kitchen opens to comfy living area complete with Queen Anne style writing desk and char, and a leather sleeper sofa (full size). For entertainment youll find an HD flat screen TV with Direct TVs Premium channels, surround sound home theater and High-Speed Internet is all provided as part of rent. There is a washer/dryer in unit so dont even think about hauling those dirty clothes to the laundromat!



The bedroom is separate from living area and is furnished with full-size cherry wood sleigh bed, firm Seally Posturepedic mattress, a colonial high-boy dresser to store your items and all linens, pillows, and towels are supplied . . . its all here for you. In fact, our furnishings are so complete that we like to boast, Just bring your toothbrush! The bedroom also has a wall mounted Sharp HD flat screen TV for those lazy, well-deserved TV days.