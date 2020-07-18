All apartments in Washington
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1715 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1715 15th St NW #27 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,500

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1002 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1715 15th St NW #27 Available 09/01/20 1 bedroom + Den with 1 and a half baths at Bishop's Gate! - Rare opportunity to rent at Bishop's Gate, a tranquil sanctuary in the middle of DC's hottest neighborhood. Over 1,000sq/ft spread out over two levels, one bedroom plus den(2nd bedroom), one and a half baths, and one garage parking space! Beautiful wood floors line both levels, updated bathrooms and kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Large floor to ceiling sliding glass doors in master bedroom and living room allow in plenty of natural light, ample storage space throughout the unit, and a private patio! Washer/dryer in unit. With a walk score of 97 and just one block from the bustling 14th St corridor you are just a quick stroll to some of the best cafe's, bars, restaurants, and fitness centers in DC. Prefer a quieter more peaceful evening? Enjoy the communities private, beautifully landscaped courtyards with gas grill and patio seating.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease.
Tenant pays electric, cable & internet.
No pets.
No smoking.
One garage parking space included in list price.
Building charges a $250.00 move-in fee.

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50 application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4858167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

