1715 15th St NW #27 Available 09/01/20 1 bedroom + Den with 1 and a half baths at Bishop's Gate! - Rare opportunity to rent at Bishop's Gate, a tranquil sanctuary in the middle of DC's hottest neighborhood. Over 1,000sq/ft spread out over two levels, one bedroom plus den(2nd bedroom), one and a half baths, and one garage parking space! Beautiful wood floors line both levels, updated bathrooms and kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Large floor to ceiling sliding glass doors in master bedroom and living room allow in plenty of natural light, ample storage space throughout the unit, and a private patio! Washer/dryer in unit. With a walk score of 97 and just one block from the bustling 14th St corridor you are just a quick stroll to some of the best cafe's, bars, restaurants, and fitness centers in DC. Prefer a quieter more peaceful evening? Enjoy the communities private, beautifully landscaped courtyards with gas grill and patio seating.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease.

Tenant pays electric, cable & internet.

No pets.

No smoking.

One garage parking space included in list price.

Building charges a $250.00 move-in fee.



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50 application fee.



