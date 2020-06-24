All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1705 21st St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1705 21st St Nw
Last updated January 1 2020 at 9:44 AM

1705 21st St Nw

1705 21st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1705 21st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
All-inclusive co-housing for Grown Folks; 3-min walk metro

GROWN, as in Responsible and Respectful of the 3 other housemates and their safety; more into dinner parties than keggers.

Not your typical group house! I operated this property as a licensed bed and breakfast since and have decided to semi-retire and travel frequently, thus the decision to rent to occupants for 3 months or longer.
1. Manager resides in a small bedroom on the 3rd floor, which is helpful to ensure space is kept reasonably clean, maintained and appropriately quiet--a temporary home away from home for all occupants.
2. The kitchen and your bathroom are professionally cleaned every 2 weeks.
3. Housemates undergo a background check.
4. Utilities, wifi, cleaning and furnishings (bedroom and common areas) are covered. with only ONE monthly check you write/Zelle. This room can be rented unfurnished if you prefer and if you agree to 1-year lease.

The room and ensuite bath room (size of a small studio apartment) is located in a Dupont Circle historic, modernly-renovated row house, 2 blocks from the red line Dupont Circle metro station.

This spacious room is 1 of 2 rooms on the second floor. It is currently furnished with a queen-sized bed, twin size day bed, granite desk and 50-inch tv. It has its own private bathroom with large walk-in shower and dual sinks; fireplace, double-pane windows, hardwood floors and 10-foot ceilings.

The extra-large capacity washer/dryer is conveniently located in a 3rd floor hallway closet. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the 3rd floor.

Tenants have full access to first floor which contains: fully furnished and equipped living/dining room; kitchen (cleaned professionally every week); and back deck. This floor also has original crown molding, hardwood floors, 11-foot ceilings and two fireplaces. Also roof deck is furnished and has views of 4th of July fireworks.

99 Walkability Score! Just 2 blocks from red line Dupont metro station and Capitol Bike share station (a 3-minute walk--you will be forever spoiled!) Major bus lines to Downtown, Georgetown and Columbia Heights (including Target, Best Buy, Marshalls) are 1 block away.

Several grocery stores, a 24-hour drugstore, gym, stores (clothing, electronics, hard and housewares), art galleries, museums and embassies are 2-4 blocks away. Restaurants and bars around corner. The night-life of 14th Street Corridor, U Street Corridor and Adams-Morgan is a 10-15 minute walk away. FREE GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY and GU HOSPITAL shuttle 2 BLOCKS AWAY. White House is a 25-minute walk away (15-minute by bus).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 21st St Nw have any available units?
1705 21st St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 21st St Nw have?
Some of 1705 21st St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 21st St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1705 21st St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 21st St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1705 21st St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1705 21st St Nw offer parking?
No, 1705 21st St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1705 21st St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 21st St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 21st St Nw have a pool?
No, 1705 21st St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1705 21st St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1705 21st St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 21st St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 21st St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University