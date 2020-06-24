1705 21st St Nw

Amenities

All-inclusive co-housing for Grown Folks; 3-min walk metro



GROWN, as in Responsible and Respectful of the 3 other housemates and their safety; more into dinner parties than keggers.



Not your typical group house! I operated this property as a licensed bed and breakfast since and have decided to semi-retire and travel frequently, thus the decision to rent to occupants for 3 months or longer.

1. Manager resides in a small bedroom on the 3rd floor, which is helpful to ensure space is kept reasonably clean, maintained and appropriately quiet--a temporary home away from home for all occupants.

2. The kitchen and your bathroom are professionally cleaned every 2 weeks.

3. Housemates undergo a background check.

4. Utilities, wifi, cleaning and furnishings (bedroom and common areas) are covered. with only ONE monthly check you write/Zelle. This room can be rented unfurnished if you prefer and if you agree to 1-year lease.



The room and ensuite bath room (size of a small studio apartment) is located in a Dupont Circle historic, modernly-renovated row house, 2 blocks from the red line Dupont Circle metro station.



This spacious room is 1 of 2 rooms on the second floor. It is currently furnished with a queen-sized bed, twin size day bed, granite desk and 50-inch tv. It has its own private bathroom with large walk-in shower and dual sinks; fireplace, double-pane windows, hardwood floors and 10-foot ceilings.



The extra-large capacity washer/dryer is conveniently located in a 3rd floor hallway closet. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the 3rd floor.



Tenants have full access to first floor which contains: fully furnished and equipped living/dining room; kitchen (cleaned professionally every week); and back deck. This floor also has original crown molding, hardwood floors, 11-foot ceilings and two fireplaces. Also roof deck is furnished and has views of 4th of July fireworks.



99 Walkability Score! Just 2 blocks from red line Dupont metro station and Capitol Bike share station (a 3-minute walk--you will be forever spoiled!) Major bus lines to Downtown, Georgetown and Columbia Heights (including Target, Best Buy, Marshalls) are 1 block away.



Several grocery stores, a 24-hour drugstore, gym, stores (clothing, electronics, hard and housewares), art galleries, museums and embassies are 2-4 blocks away. Restaurants and bars around corner. The night-life of 14th Street Corridor, U Street Corridor and Adams-Morgan is a 10-15 minute walk away. FREE GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY and GU HOSPITAL shuttle 2 BLOCKS AWAY. White House is a 25-minute walk away (15-minute by bus).