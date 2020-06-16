All apartments in Washington
1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1

1701 Independence Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 Available 06/07/19 Modern & Spacious Condo w/ Yard and Two-Car Parking! - This beautiful 2 level home is packed with amenities, wide interior spaces, high grade finishes and top-quality construction. Built in 2015 as a two unit condo building, the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom bottom unit features a huge main level master with ensuite bathroom with a separate tub and shower. Two private bedrooms and a large shared bathroom between are in the well lit lower level along with a washer/dryer.

The kitchen boasts a spacious breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. It opens up to the dining and living area perfect for hosting guests indoors while your private deck, yard, and patio are great for hosting plenty of friends outdoors or just to sit and enjoy your morning coffee.

The attached garage and driveway allow for two cars but the Stadium-Armory metro and a Capital Bikeshare station are both within a 5-minute walk for when you want to ditch the car.

Lincoln Park is loaded with charm and convenience. Locally owned and operated Cupboard Market has you covered for groceries, prepared foods, craft beer and wine. Also close by are local favorites The Pretzel Bakery, Lincoln Park Kitchen and Wine Bar, and of course the DC Armory for sports, music, and conventions. Eastern Market is just a short walk down Independence Ave.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 have any available units?
1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 have?
Some of 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
