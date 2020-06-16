Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1701 Independence Ave SE Unit 1 Available 06/07/19 Modern & Spacious Condo w/ Yard and Two-Car Parking! - This beautiful 2 level home is packed with amenities, wide interior spaces, high grade finishes and top-quality construction. Built in 2015 as a two unit condo building, the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom bottom unit features a huge main level master with ensuite bathroom with a separate tub and shower. Two private bedrooms and a large shared bathroom between are in the well lit lower level along with a washer/dryer.



The kitchen boasts a spacious breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. It opens up to the dining and living area perfect for hosting guests indoors while your private deck, yard, and patio are great for hosting plenty of friends outdoors or just to sit and enjoy your morning coffee.



The attached garage and driveway allow for two cars but the Stadium-Armory metro and a Capital Bikeshare station are both within a 5-minute walk for when you want to ditch the car.



Lincoln Park is loaded with charm and convenience. Locally owned and operated Cupboard Market has you covered for groceries, prepared foods, craft beer and wine. Also close by are local favorites The Pretzel Bakery, Lincoln Park Kitchen and Wine Bar, and of course the DC Armory for sports, music, and conventions. Eastern Market is just a short walk down Independence Ave.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4810311)