1635 West Virginia Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 2nd flr unit. Brand new EVERYTHING!!! Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, central AC & washer/dryer. Spacious bathroom w/ huge skylight, built-in storage & beautiful tile. Rent includes water, trash & (1) Off-street parking space. Add'l parking available $50/mo.

Steps to Gallaudet Univ. Union Market, Whole Foods & H Street corridor all within 1 mile. This unit checks all the boxes! Location! Affordable! Brand new features! Close to Metro & tons of food & entertainment!

Schedule a showing today! Available NOW!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available JAN 1st!!



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed



Rental Requirements

* All intended occupants 18 or older must submit an application

* Application Fee: $45 per applicant

* Minimum Credit Score: 625

* Clean background check

* No prior evictions

* Good rental history

* No late payments in the last 6 months

* Combined Income requirement of 2.5 x monthly rent

Contact us to schedule a showing.