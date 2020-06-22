All apartments in Washington
Location

1635 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 2nd flr unit. Brand new EVERYTHING!!! Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, central AC & washer/dryer. Spacious bathroom w/ huge skylight, built-in storage & beautiful tile. Rent includes water, trash & (1) Off-street parking space. Add'l parking available $50/mo.
Steps to Gallaudet Univ. Union Market, Whole Foods & H Street corridor all within 1 mile. This unit checks all the boxes! Location! Affordable! Brand new features! Close to Metro & tons of food & entertainment!
Schedule a showing today! Available NOW!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available JAN 1st!!

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Rental Requirements
* All intended occupants 18 or older must submit an application
* Application Fee: $45 per applicant
* Minimum Credit Score: 625
* Clean background check
* No prior evictions
* Good rental history
* No late payments in the last 6 months
* Combined Income requirement of 2.5 x monthly rent
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

