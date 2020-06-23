1627 GALES STREET NE

Amenities

A charming 2BR/2BA Row House on a quite 1-way street. Located right off H St Corridor, this home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ring doorbell, Nest security camera and smart lights. The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests and front porch is there to enjoy your morning coffee. The basement can be used as an entertainment area or a home office. Plenty of storage throughout. Smart home comes with Front & Back Nest Security cameras, ring door bell, front door light that turns on your phone app. Half a block from to the new 17 million recreation center with outdoor pool, NBA style court, football track and playground.