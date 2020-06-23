All apartments in Washington
1627 GALES STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1627 GALES STREET NE

1627 Gales Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Gales Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
A charming 2BR/2BA Row House on a quite 1-way street. Located right off H St Corridor, this home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ring doorbell, Nest security camera and smart lights. The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests and front porch is there to enjoy your morning coffee. The basement can be used as an entertainment area or a home office. Plenty of storage throughout. Smart home comes with Front & Back Nest Security cameras, ring door bell, front door light that turns on your phone app. Half a block from to the new 17 million recreation center with outdoor pool, NBA style court, football track and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

