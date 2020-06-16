1626 5th St NW Apt 3

Amenities
Condo in the Heart of Lively Shaw Neighborhood: Spacious, modern 2 bed / 2 bath condo in center of DC -- available June 1st -- earlier move-in date possible.
3 blocks from Shaw Metro, Dacha Beer Garden, and Compass Coffee Shop. Centrally located near the Market on O Street shops, Howard Theater / Florida Ave restaurants and nightlife, and a short walk to 14th St / U St Corridor. Giant and Safeway grocery stores nearby, Vida Fitness, Bus Boys and Poets, Ace Hardware -- the list goes on -- location, location, location!
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, balcony for entertaining, and hardwood floors throughout. Double vanity and tub in master bath, as well as a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Rain shower in the second bathroom. Second bedroom has two large closets. In-unit washer and dryer, and extra storage in the hallway. On street parking plentiful -- zones 2 and 5, and guest parking pass included.
* Please note that while the photographs show furniture, this is not a furnished rental *
Dogs welcome with non-refundable pet deposit -- no added monthly fee!
$3400/month + 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Minimum 1 year lease -- longer term preferred.
1626 5th Street NW
