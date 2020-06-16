1626 5th St NW Apt 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking guest parking media room

Condo in the Heart of Lively Shaw Neighborhood: Spacious, modern 2 bed / 2 bath condo in center of DC -- available June 1st -- earlier move-in date possible.



3 blocks from Shaw Metro, Dacha Beer Garden, and Compass Coffee Shop. Centrally located near the Market on O Street shops, Howard Theater / Florida Ave restaurants and nightlife, and a short walk to 14th St / U St Corridor. Giant and Safeway grocery stores nearby, Vida Fitness, Bus Boys and Poets, Ace Hardware -- the list goes on -- location, location, location!



Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, balcony for entertaining, and hardwood floors throughout. Double vanity and tub in master bath, as well as a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Rain shower in the second bathroom. Second bedroom has two large closets. In-unit washer and dryer, and extra storage in the hallway. On street parking plentiful -- zones 2 and 5, and guest parking pass included.



* Please note that while the photographs show furniture, this is not a furnished rental *



Dogs welcome with non-refundable pet deposit -- no added monthly fee!



$3400/month + 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Minimum 1 year lease -- longer term preferred.



Contact for showing information

1626 5th Street NW



(RLNE2287359)