Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

1626 5th St NW Apt 3

1626 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1626 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
guest parking
media room
Condo in the Heart of Lively Shaw Neighborhood: Spacious, modern 2 bed / 2 bath condo in center of DC -- available June 1st -- earlier move-in date possible.

3 blocks from Shaw Metro, Dacha Beer Garden, and Compass Coffee Shop. Centrally located near the Market on O Street shops, Howard Theater / Florida Ave restaurants and nightlife, and a short walk to 14th St / U St Corridor. Giant and Safeway grocery stores nearby, Vida Fitness, Bus Boys and Poets, Ace Hardware -- the list goes on -- location, location, location!

Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, balcony for entertaining, and hardwood floors throughout. Double vanity and tub in master bath, as well as a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Rain shower in the second bathroom. Second bedroom has two large closets. In-unit washer and dryer, and extra storage in the hallway. On street parking plentiful -- zones 2 and 5, and guest parking pass included.

* Please note that while the photographs show furniture, this is not a furnished rental *

Dogs welcome with non-refundable pet deposit -- no added monthly fee!

$3400/month + 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Minimum 1 year lease -- longer term preferred.

Contact for showing information
1626 5th Street NW

(RLNE2287359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 have any available units?
1626 5th St NW Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 have?
Some of 1626 5th St NW Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1626 5th St NW Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 5th St NW Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.

