1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A

Rarely available **** Beekman Place, Washington's most desired gated address community. A serene, park-like setting in the midst of hottest Adams Morgan, 16th St, and U- St. neighborhoods. Perfect for entertainers or families alike, this lovely 3 BR 2.5 Baths condo lives like a townhouse with generous size rooms and light and airy living room spread over almost 1500 SF on 2 levels. Great condition with updated kitchen, tons of closets, wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer, this upper-level condo has fabulous city views, lovely morning sunlight, 2 parking spaces outside, and is a walking distance to Harris Teeter, restaurants, shopping, parks and more. Red, yellow, and green Metro stations are minutes away. Welcome home!