All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:38 PM

1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A

1622 Beekman Place Northwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1622 Beekman Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely available **** Beekman Place, Washington's most desired gated address community. A serene, park-like setting in the midst of hottest Adams Morgan, 16th St, and U- St. neighborhoods. Perfect for entertainers or families alike, this lovely 3 BR 2.5 Baths condo lives like a townhouse with generous size rooms and light and airy living room spread over almost 1500 SF on 2 levels. Great condition with updated kitchen, tons of closets, wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer, this upper-level condo has fabulous city views, lovely morning sunlight, 2 parking spaces outside, and is a walking distance to Harris Teeter, restaurants, shopping, parks and more. Red, yellow, and green Metro stations are minutes away. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A have any available units?
1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A have?
Some of 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A currently offering any rent specials?
1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A pet-friendly?
No, 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A offer parking?
Yes, 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A offers parking.
Does 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A have a pool?
No, 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A does not have a pool.
Does 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A have accessible units?
No, 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1622 BEEKMAN PL NW #A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity