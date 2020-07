Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 2-level condo with private entrance, high ceilings and great light. Two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms with Carrera marble and ample closet space. Large, open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and granite countertops, formal dining area and spacious living room. Unit comes with comfortable patio space and parking. Situated on a quiet street less than 3 blocks from Metro.