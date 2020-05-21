All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

1619 12th Street, NW A

1619 12th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1619 12th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
DESIGNER $1.5 MILLION HOUSE - 3 Fireplaces, Garage - Property Id: 31287

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury townhouse with 3 fireplaces and garage parking in sought-after Dupont/Logan neighborhood within walking distance to business district, attractions, shopping and night life. The home is 2,600 square feet on two levels with hardwood floors, crown molding, alarm system and cable TV included; intercom/stereo system; dimmer lighting system; full-size washer/dryer; home warranty; and, new dual-zone air conditioning system. First floor includes marble entry foyer; living and dining rooms separated by fireplace with arched entryways; marble half bath; designer kitchen with Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, granite counter and indoor grill; and, large family room with informal dining area that includes a fireplace and glass French doors that open to large patio. Second floor includes enormous master suite with 3 closets, fireplace, and luxury bathroom with separate oversized shower and large Jacuzzi tub; two additional bedrooms and second bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/31287
Property Id 31287

(RLNE5470275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 12th Street, NW A have any available units?
1619 12th Street, NW A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 12th Street, NW A have?
Some of 1619 12th Street, NW A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 12th Street, NW A currently offering any rent specials?
1619 12th Street, NW A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 12th Street, NW A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 12th Street, NW A is pet friendly.
Does 1619 12th Street, NW A offer parking?
Yes, 1619 12th Street, NW A offers parking.
Does 1619 12th Street, NW A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 12th Street, NW A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 12th Street, NW A have a pool?
No, 1619 12th Street, NW A does not have a pool.
Does 1619 12th Street, NW A have accessible units?
No, 1619 12th Street, NW A does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 12th Street, NW A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 12th Street, NW A has units with dishwashers.
