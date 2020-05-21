1619 12th Street, NW A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking bbq/grill garage

DESIGNER $1.5 MILLION HOUSE - 3 Fireplaces, Garage - Property Id: 31287



Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury townhouse with 3 fireplaces and garage parking in sought-after Dupont/Logan neighborhood within walking distance to business district, attractions, shopping and night life. The home is 2,600 square feet on two levels with hardwood floors, crown molding, alarm system and cable TV included; intercom/stereo system; dimmer lighting system; full-size washer/dryer; home warranty; and, new dual-zone air conditioning system. First floor includes marble entry foyer; living and dining rooms separated by fireplace with arched entryways; marble half bath; designer kitchen with Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, granite counter and indoor grill; and, large family room with informal dining area that includes a fireplace and glass French doors that open to large patio. Second floor includes enormous master suite with 3 closets, fireplace, and luxury bathroom with separate oversized shower and large Jacuzzi tub; two additional bedrooms and second bathroom.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/31287

Property Id 31287



