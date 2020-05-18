All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:59 PM

157 NW U STREET NW

157 U St NW · No Longer Available
Location

157 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
yoga
Open Saturday March 16th 11:00 - 1:00 Rent this fabulous Victorian home in LeDroit Park. 1678 square feet on two (2) levels and a rooftop deck with views of Monument, Basilica and the Capitol Dome. Walking distance to BigBear, Yoga District, Bike Share, and Right Proper Brewing Company. Truly unique finishes. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, spaciouos dining room perfect for great feasts. A Den/Study off the chefs kitchen. Master bedroom with wood burning fireplace, full bath ensuite and storage. 2nd flr washer/dryer closet, 2nd floor full bath and two additional bedrooms/dens. Ascend to the third floor and you will be wowed by the roof deck , your second great gathering space. Price just reduced to $3600 per month. Utilities are a flat fee of $300 per month and a once per month cleaning fee of $175 will help to keep harmony amongst roommates. Need yard? Enjoy Crispus Attucks Park is just a few blocks away. This is one of DC's best places to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 NW U STREET NW have any available units?
157 NW U STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 NW U STREET NW have?
Some of 157 NW U STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 NW U STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
157 NW U STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 NW U STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 157 NW U STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 157 NW U STREET NW offer parking?
No, 157 NW U STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 157 NW U STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 NW U STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 NW U STREET NW have a pool?
No, 157 NW U STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 157 NW U STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 157 NW U STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 157 NW U STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 NW U STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
