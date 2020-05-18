157 NW U STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher yoga fireplace ice maker

Open Saturday March 16th 11:00 - 1:00 Rent this fabulous Victorian home in LeDroit Park. 1678 square feet on two (2) levels and a rooftop deck with views of Monument, Basilica and the Capitol Dome. Walking distance to BigBear, Yoga District, Bike Share, and Right Proper Brewing Company. Truly unique finishes. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, spaciouos dining room perfect for great feasts. A Den/Study off the chefs kitchen. Master bedroom with wood burning fireplace, full bath ensuite and storage. 2nd flr washer/dryer closet, 2nd floor full bath and two additional bedrooms/dens. Ascend to the third floor and you will be wowed by the roof deck , your second great gathering space. Price just reduced to $3600 per month. Utilities are a flat fee of $300 per month and a once per month cleaning fee of $175 will help to keep harmony amongst roommates. Need yard? Enjoy Crispus Attucks Park is just a few blocks away. This is one of DC's best places to live.